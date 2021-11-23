The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday. The organization's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt announced the nominees with a little help from some big names, including comedian Bargatza, BTS, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Tayla Parx and "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Record of the Year

Song Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Best New Artist

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Best Dance/Electronic Album

"Subconsciously," Black Coffee

"Fallen Embers," Illenium

"Music Is The Weapon," Major Lazer

"Shockwave," Marshmello

"Free Love," Sylvan Esso

"Judgment," Ten City

Best Rock Performance

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

"Up," Cardi B

"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

"Way Too Sexy," Drake, Future, Young Thug

"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion

Best Country Album

"Skeletons," Brothers Osbourne

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"The Marfa Tapes," Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram

"The Ballad of Dood and Juanita," Sturgill Simpson

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album

"Vértigo," Pablo Alborán

"Mis Amores," Paula Arenas

"Hecho A La Antigua," Ricardo Arjona

"Mis Manos," Camilo

"Mendó," Alex Cuba

"Revelación," Selena Gomez

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

"Cinema," The Marias

"Dawn," Yebba

"Hey What," Low

"Love for Sale," Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga

"Notes With Attachments," Pino Palladino, Blake Mills

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Rock Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Album

Best Remixed Recording

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer of the Year, Classical

Best Instrumental Composition

"Beautiful Is Black," Brandee Younger

"Cat and Mouse," Tom Nazziola

"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale," Vince Mendoza

"Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions," Arturo O'Farrill

"Eberhard," Lyle Mays

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Best Music Film

Best R&B Performance

Best R&B Album

Best Music Video

Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts," DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

"Best Friend," Saweetie, Doja Cat

"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

"Jail," Kanye West, Jay-Z

"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray

Best Rap Album

"The Off-Season," J. Cole

"Certified Lover Boy," Drake

"King’s Disease," Nas

"Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator

"Donda," Kanye West

Best Gospel Album

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album