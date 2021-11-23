The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday. The organization's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt announced the nominees with a little help from some big names, including comedian Bargatza, BTS, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Tayla Parx and "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King.
The 64th Grammy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
Record of the Year
Song Of The Year
Album Of The Year
Best New Artist
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Best Dance/Electronic Album
"Subconsciously," Black Coffee
"Fallen Embers," Illenium
"Music Is The Weapon," Major Lazer
"Shockwave," Marshmello
"Free Love," Sylvan Esso
"Judgment," Ten City
Best Rock Performance
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best Rap Performance
"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
"Up," Cardi B
"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
"Way Too Sexy," Drake, Future, Young Thug
"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion
Best Country Album
"Skeletons," Brothers Osbourne
"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton
"The Marfa Tapes," Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram
"The Ballad of Dood and Juanita," Sturgill Simpson
"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton
Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album
"Vértigo," Pablo Alborán
"Mis Amores," Paula Arenas
"Hecho A La Antigua," Ricardo Arjona
"Mis Manos," Camilo
"Mendó," Alex Cuba
"Revelación," Selena Gomez
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
"Cinema," The Marias
"Dawn," Yebba
"Hey What," Low
"Love for Sale," Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga
"Notes With Attachments," Pino Palladino, Blake Mills
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Rock Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Album
Best Remixed Recording
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer of the Year, Classical
Best Instrumental Composition
"Beautiful Is Black," Brandee Younger
"Cat and Mouse," Tom Nazziola
"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale," Vince Mendoza
"Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions," Arturo O'Farrill
"Eberhard," Lyle Mays
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Music Film
Best R&B Performance
Best R&B Album
Best Music Video
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Rap Song
"Bath Salts," DMX, Jay-Z, Nas
"Best Friend," Saweetie, Doja Cat
"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
"Jail," Kanye West, Jay-Z
"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray
Best Rap Album
"The Off-Season," J. Cole
"Certified Lover Boy," Drake
"King’s Disease," Nas
"Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator
"Donda," Kanye West