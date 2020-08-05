Grammy-Winning Producer Detail Arrested on Sex Assault Charges

The Grammy-winning producer known as Detail was arrested Wednesday on 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault charges.

Noel Christopher Fisher allegedly committed the assaults between 2010 and 2018, and the sheriff's department's case was submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review in January 2020, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The charges were filed in July, the sheriff's department said.

An arrest warrant was issued with a bail of $6.29 million, according to the department.

Detail was arrested Wednesday by the sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau, but further details were not released.

Detail has worked with Beyonce, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, Tyga, Nicki Minaj and more since his career began in 2005.

Detail won a Grammy in 2015 as a producer of the best R&B song, "Drunk in Love." He was a nominee for two other Grammys during that ceremony for album of the year as a producer of Beyonce's eponymous album and a producer of best rap song nominee "We Dem Boyz."

Detectives believes there may be more victims, and they encouraged anyone with information to contact the sheriff's department's Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.