No doubt Gwen Stefani has great taste, but this design choice might be a bit bananas for some fans.

The singer, 53, recently revealed the unique décor she and Blake Shelton have in their home.

"When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, [in] one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper," she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Dec. 19. "You go in there and you're like, 'Oh, my God.' It's pretty funny."

However, their wallpaper isn't the only eye-catching part of the house as Stefani shared that she and Shelton, 46, are hard at work outside their 1,300-acre ranch in the garden.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"We can come together on that," the "Hollaback Girl" artist added, "because I love flowers so much and he has so much land out there. We'll do fields of things. We're just sitting there waiting for it to rain."

Shelton and Stefani, who tied the knot in July 2021, live in the house with her three children Kingston, 16; Zuma, 14; and Apollo, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. So how does the family plan on celebrating the holidays this year? With their favorite food tradition.

"Blake likes to make new traditions every year," Stefani explained. "We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it's kind of like a lasagna within a pizza. We've been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie [Big Night]. You can put anything in it."

As for New Year's Eve, the couple are trading in Oklahoma for Las Vegas as Stefani is performing at The Venetian Resort.

"I am excited to go back to Vegas," she said on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News. "I do miss it like this much, and I'm excited to ring in the new year with people. It's going to be fun."

(E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)