Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are engaged after one year of dating

Josh Allen didn't fumble this major play.

While the Buffalo Bills didn't have a game during Thanksgiving week, he still scored a major win by popping the question to Hailee Steinfeld. Indeed, the duo confirmed they are teammates for life after getting engaged on Nov. 22.

In a joint Instagram post, they shared a glimpse inside the romantic moment overlooking the water, which saw Allen, 28, on one knee in the grass front of an arch of pink flowers with Steinfeld, 27, leaning in to kiss him. Dozens of candles scattered around the grass in front of them completed the picture-perfect proposal. The duo captioned the photo with infinity emojis on either side of their engagement date.

Allen and Steinfield's engagement comes more than a year after the pair first sparked romance rumors with a May 2023 dinner date in NYC. However, amid dates and PDA-filled trips, they tried to keep their romance out of the public eye.

And as Allen noted at the time, not only was he baffled that people cared about their relationship, but also the lengths some paparazzi would go to capture his and Steinfeld's private moments.

"The fact anybody cares about that still blows my mind," the NFL star explained in an August 2023 episode of the "Pardon My Take" podcast. "They were on a boat. I saw it and I just felt this gross feeling. The insecurity, no privacy. I was like, 'What's wrong with you?'”

So when he and Steinfeld took their romance public, they did it on their own terms. This includes when they made a sweet cameo in a TikTok guessing the sex of his then-pregnant sister Nicala Madden’s new baby. (They both correctly guessed she was expecting a baby boy.) And sweet glimpses at their life together on social media.

Plus, Steinfeld proved she’s an aca-awesome addition to Allen’s NFL family, cheering him on at several games. And this past Halloween, she and Allen hosted a circus-themed party at his Buffalo home, where they dressed up as ringleaders and celebrated with his teammates and their significant others.

His teammates have also made it no secret how they feel about the romance with tight end Dalton Kincaid giving them his seal of approval. As he succinctly put it on the "Up & Adams" show in August, “Hailee’s awesome.”