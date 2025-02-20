Hailee Steinfeld shares why she keeps relationship with fiancé Josh Allen private

Originally appeared on E! Online

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen know they have a winning romance.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Even if fans don’t often get a glimpse of it. The “Most Girls” singer shared rare insight into her life with the Buffalo Bills quarterback while detailing why they have chosen to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

“When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't,” Steinfeld explained to Who What Wear in an interview published Feb. 19. “It just makes things extra special, and it's just for you.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Indeed, the "Pitch Perfect 2" actress and NFL player were first linked in May 2023, but it wasn’t until more than a year later that the duo shined a spotlight on their romance by revealing they had gotten engaged this past November. And in addition to sharing the news on social media, they also posted a photo of the intimate moment, of Allen, 28, popping the question to Steinfeld surrounded by candles and flowers at sunset.

READ Hailee Steinfeld's Message for Josh Allen After NFL Honors MVP Win Is a Total Touchdown

Steinfeld, also 28, then went on to formally introduce Josh to her fans through her newsletter, Beau Society, where he gushed over his new fiancée.

Here are five things to know about Bills QB Josh Allen, who won the NFL MVP award for the 2024 season.

"It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy,” he shared to Steinfeld in the newsletter. “I can keep going if you want me to keep going.”

Steinfeld officially debuted her ring a few months later while on the red carpet alongside her new fiancé at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Feb. 6, where he was named MVP.

Meanwhile, she is now ready to give her fans more details on the proposal.

"I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good,” she recalled to Who What Wear. “We have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'"

Not only will the photos last forever, but Steinfeld’s memories of the day will, too.

"We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical,” she added. “That's the word.”