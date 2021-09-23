Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Movie Marathon Begins Late October

Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas movie marathon begins late October with all new holiday films for the season, the channel announced.

Starting Oct. 22, new holiday movies will be released Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

"You, Me & The Christmas Trees" will kick off the weekend movie run on Oct. 22, with "Boyfriends of Christmas Past" and "The Santa Stakeout" following on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Hallmark Movie phone app gives a full schedule of upcoming cinematic features, as well as a countdown to Christmas and other holiday elements.

Hallmark also provides holiday recipes like chocolate dipped peppermint cookies, plum pudding and lemon snowball cookies on their website to feature alongside the upcoming films.