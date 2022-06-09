Halsey's Maryland Concert Canceled After Storm Causes Flooding

Water poured from the roof and cascaded down steps at Merriweather Post Pavilion Wednesday night, forcing the cancellation of a Halsey concert and prompting a social media backlash.

Flash flood and tornado warnings were issued in Howard County and the Columbia, Maryland, venue announced the show would “not be happening due to weather-related technical difficulties.”

Video shows concertgoers wading through high water as it rushed over steps, flooding the area in front of the stage. Water also fell from the overhead covering.

Another video shows several people standing in ankle-deep, brown water with floating cans, leaves and debris. The caption reads: "LET US OUT OF THE PIT!!!!"

Halsey 'Heartbroken' Over Merriweather Post Pavilion Cancellation

Halsey said she was “heartbroken and panicked” and had the safety of fans in mind when canceling.

“I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe,” she said.

The “Without Me” singer promised she would return to Maryland — at another venue.

I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise. — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

Merriweather Post Pavilion initially announced a weather delay, then canceled the show more than two hours later. The venue told fans to check with their ticket vendor for more information.

Angry fans took to social media, criticizing the venue for not acting sooner.

You showed me that you guys don't know what you're doing. I used to be a regular and attended many shows per year. If this is how you handle bad weather, I'm never coming to Merriweather again. — Charlie Zatarans (@zatarans) June 9, 2022

Merriweather Post Pavilion lured @Halsey’s crowd back INTO THE VENUE to sell more food and drink when they KNEW IT WAS FLOODED and then cancelled it and their staff laughed and had us throw out our drinks on the way out — 🐷👑 (@PorkChonk) June 9, 2022

May I just say, the staff at Merriweather Post Pavilion were atrocious. I was having a panic attack bc of the tornado warning and they wouldn’t let us inside for 10 fucking minutes. I’m lucky my best friend was with me or I would’ve passed out. — Rayna (@raynarainbow) June 9, 2022

Severe weather also hit Ellicott City. A flood warning system put into place after severe, deadly floods almost devastated Ellicott City in 2018 sounded.

The damage wasn’t as severe as it was four years ago. County Executive Calvin Ball is set to host a news conference Thursday on the impacts.