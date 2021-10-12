Halsey Gets Candid About Postpartum Body: What You Saw on ‘SNL' Is an ‘Illusion'

Halsey delivered two stunning performances on "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 9, but the singer said the strangest part of it was reading the comments about how great her postpartum body looked.

The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, said they decided to post candid photos of their postpartum body to keep it real and because "no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body."

"It is confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about!" Halsey wrote on Instagram. "I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling."

Halsey gave birth to their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July.

In the first picture of the post, Halsey showed their stomach days after welcoming little Ender into the world. She noted that it's perfectly normal for a new mom to "still look pregnant for a while after."

"My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important," she said.

Halsey added that their body is "still changing and I am letting it." She shared photos of her stretch marks and how her postpartum stomach has continued to change.

"I have no interest in working out right now. I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son. With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job," Halsey said. "I do not want to feed the Illusion that you’re meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently."

The singer added that they will never have their "pre baby body" back and that's perfectly fine.

Having a baby "has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically," Halsey added. "That change is permanent. And I don’t want to go back! But In the spirit of honesty, I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real."

Fans praised Halsey for their raw post about motherhood.

"You are the realest and the coolest," one person wrote.

"Thank u for speaking up about this!!" another fan added.

