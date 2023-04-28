Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Andrew Lococo

Yer gonna be a mother, Ginny!

Bonnie Wright is pregnant with her and husband Andrew Lococo's first child. The actress, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, announced the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her showcasing her baby bump. For the snap, she wore a sleeveless dress while appearing with her partner in front of a picturesque mountain view.

"We're having a baby!" Wright wrote in her April 28 post. "So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life."

The 32-year-old continued, "Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they're coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Wright, who married Lococo in March 2022, received a slew of congratulatory comments, including from Scarlett Byrne Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films, and James Phelps, who played Ginny's brother Fred Weasley. After he wrote, "Congratulations," fans were delighted, with one commenting in response, "You're havin a nephew."

Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad! The "Harry Potter" actor and his longtime love Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

See the Kid Stars of Harry Potter Then and Now

Wright is one of several former Harry Potter stars who played Hogwarts students to start a family in recent years.

Her onscreen husband Daniel Radcliffe, whose main character Harry Potter shares three kids with Ginny, welcomed his first baby with his girlfriend, Erin Darke, several weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Rupert Grint, who played Fred's younger brother and one of Harry's best friends, Ron Weasley, and his partner, Georgia Groome, share daughter Wednesday Grint, who is almost 3.

In addition, Phelps' twin brother Oliver Phelps, who played Fred's twin George Weasley, has two daughters with wife Katy Humpage, while Byrne shares three daughters with husband Cooper Hefner.