HBO Reportedly Exploring ‘Game of Thrones' Spinoff With Kit Harington's Jon Snow

Jon Snow may still know something yet.

HBO is exploring a potential "Game of Thrones" spinoff, a sequel series focusing on Kit Harington's character, Deadline reported on June 16. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that the cable network has entered into early development on the project. HBO declined to comment when reached by E! News.

Both outlets said Harington is expected to reprise his role of Jon, a.k.a. Aegon Targayen, should the project be produced. E! News has reached out to the actor's rep for comment and has not heard back.

The report comes two months before HBO debuts "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series. More prequels, including one based on creator George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" book series, are also in development.

At the end of "Game of Thrones'" final season, which aired in 2019, Jon Snow commits a shocking killing, is exiled from Westeros and rejoins Tormund and his direwolf Ghost to lead the Wildlings north of the Wall.

"Seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with -- the Free Folk -- it felt to me like he was finally free," Harington told The Hollywood Reporter after the "Game of Thrones" finale. "Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing, as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released."

Since the HBO series ended its eight-season run, Harington appeared in Marvel's film "Eternals" and played the title role in the National Theater's live production of "Henry V" earlier this year.

In addition, he became a father: He and wife Rose Leslie, who played Jon's partner Ygritte on "Game of Thrones," welcomed a baby boy in 2021.

