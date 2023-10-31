Originally appeared on E! Online

For Heidi Klum, Halloween is simply the most wonderful time of fear.



This year, the supermodel proved exactly why she remains Queen of Halloween with her frighteningly good costume that certainly ruffled a few feathers at her annual star-studded bash. The "Project Runway" alum was proud as a peacock at the Oct. 31 event in New York City, dressing up as the regal bird by wearing a blue bodysuit and face mask that left her completely unrecognizable.

She even enlisted the help of nine other people to act as her intricate tail feathers and claws, as the group posed acrobatically on the red carpet at her Halloween celebration.

But she wasn't the only one that got into the scary spirit, as her husband Tom Kaulitz also transformed into a giant bird egg—begging the question of which came first. As for her daughter Leni Klum, the 19-year-old also took the holiday to heart by wearing a pink wig, lingerie set and green striped tights that channeled Strawberry Shortcake.

Heidi has long reigned over the end of spooky season, with her first ever annual Halloween soiree featuring tons of celebs dressing up in their best taking place in 2000—and this year is no exception with stars including Taylor Lautner, Rachel Zegler, Maye Musk, Alix Earle, Tayshia Adams and James Charles among others, showing up and showing out. (See more looks here.)

ICYMI, Heidi wiggled into her 2022 event dressed as a giant earthworm, with the extremely-lifelike costume sporting ridges, a curved head and extended tail. Ahead of her walking (and lying down) on the red carpet in her ensemble, the 50-year-old hinted at the details behind pulling off her creepy-good look, sharing that she estimated it taking 14 hours to pull off.

"I only have one look, and I'm going to be very claustrophobic in it," she told E! News that September. "And I think—I don't think, I KNOW, that it will be the best one I've ever done."

As Heidi—whose past costumes include dressing up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video and a bloody alien—noted, she has a legacy to live up to.

"I don't tell anyone what I'm going to do," she shared. "I just don't! I like to surprise literally everyone."

