Heidi Klum sets the record straight on her calorie intake

Heidi Klum wants her fans to take her eating habits with a grain of salt.

The 50-year-old recently set the record straight on her diet, noting that her words were misconstrued about eating 900 calories a day.

"I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories," she said in an Aug. 22 Instagram Story, following her appearance on "America's Got Talent." "I want to say, I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life."

The former Victoria's Secret model explained that the misconception about her calorie intake stemmed from an Aug. 20 Instagram Q&A.

"Someone asked me how much I weighed and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed," Klum noted. "I don't know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap."

More than anything, Klum said she wanted to clarify her diet because she doesn't think it's healthy. According to Healthline, the recommended calorie intake for women is at least 1,600 and 2,000 for men.

"It's really sad because people read that and think that," Klum concluded, "and possibly follow that, and that's not good for them."

Earlier in the week, Klum candidly answered fans' questions about her eating habits and how much she weighs.

As first reported by The Daily Mail, the "America's Got Talent" judge told her Instagram followers she starts her day with a low-fat breakfast, which includes three poached eggs in warm chicken broth. And while the supermodel didn't go into detail about the rest of her meals, the outlet reported she said she doesn't eat more than 900 calories a day.

Moreover, after a fan asked if she could share her weight, Klum posted a photo of herself standing on a scale, later confirming she weighs 138 pounds.

"I feel happy with who I am and how I am," she told Red magazine in March 2020. "If I wasn't, I would change it. I wear the pants I want to wear and I live my life so I can."

"I'm just so used to it," she added about her diet. "There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don't have the struggle."