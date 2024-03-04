Taylor Swift

Here's how Taylor Swift is related to a fellow ‘tortured poet'

Ancestry recently revealed one of Taylor Swift's family connections was one of America's most lauded poets.

Emily Dickinson, left, and Taylor Swift, right.
Getty Images

Taylor Swift's family connection is someone fans know all too well.

Ancestry announced on March 4 that the "The Tortured Poets Department" singer is related to Emily Dickinson.

How exactly? Long story short, the genealogy website says Swift and Dickinson are sixth cousins, three times removed.

"Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift's 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson's 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut)," a press email for Ancestry states. "Taylor Swift's ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line."

Followers may be enchanted by this news considering Swift has referenced Dickinson before.

"If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson's great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain," the 14-time Grammy winner said upon receiving the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honor from the Nashville Songwriters Association International in 2022, "that's me writing in Quill genre."

It's also been speculated that Swift's 2020 album "evermore" drew inspiration from the poet. Not only was it announced on Dickinson's Dec. 10 birthday, but as a social media user pointed out at the time, the name could be a nod to how the writer ended her poem "One Sister have I in our house" with the word "forevermore."

