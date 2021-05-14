Here's How You Can Be One of the Few to Have a Sleepover at the ‘Friends' NYC Apartment

As COVID-19 cases drop in New York City and tourists slowly start to return, fans of the hit TV show "Friends" can soon also safely gather --- and they can hang out inside Monica and Rachel's apartment.

"The Friends Experience," a New York City Pop-Up based on the comedy favorite, is letting visitors book the apartment for just $19.94 a night, according to Booking.com. Guests will get to plop down on the orange couch at Central Perk and stay in the two-story space filled with iconic props from the beloved 90s show.

The booking is limited to two people per party for two overnight stays, so you won't be able to bring all your friends but at least you'll be able to re-create your favorite moment with one of your besties.

If you manage to get reserve the spot, you'll get a private tour as well as dinner and drinks. There's going to be a game of Phoebe’s Cab Escape Room, a "Friends"-themed scavenger hunt and you'll be able to grab coffee and breakfast at Central Perk. On top of that, a photographer will be there to help capture the memory of more than 25 years of the TV show.

Bookings will become available on May 21 at 10 a.m. EST for sleepovers on Sunday, May 23 or Monday, May 24.