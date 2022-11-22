Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just couldn't make it work.

One day after E! News confirmed the pair quietly broke up last month, a source close to Jenner exclusively shared what led to the two calling it quits.

"Their schedules weren't lining up," the insider told E! News, "and eventually the relationship really took its course."

And things continue to remain amicable, as the source shared: "There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Being as the two left on good terms, Jenner has apparently not been taking things too hard.

"Kendall is in great spirits since the split," the source said of the 818 tequila founder. "She's been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, and is really focused on work."

Photos: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, Romance Rewind

As for what her love life looks like in the future, it's safe to say she isn't planning on moving on too soon. The insider noted that "she's not really open to dating right now."

Kendall Jenner started her birthday early with a huge Halloween bash! The supermodel will turn 24 on November 3 and to celebrate she threw herself a Halloween party with almost every A-List celeb you can think of. The party was a huge success, with the waiters even dressed as Kendall herself.

Jenner and Booker first sparked romance rumors back in April 2020 after they were spotted in Arizona together. Though the two began dating in June of that year, the relationship got the Instagram official status in February 2021 when Jenner shared a post of Booker for Valentine's Day.

For her birthday in November of last year, Booker showed his admiration for his girl by sharing a photo of Jenner to his Instagram Story, calling her the "Most beautiful woman."

Throughout their relationship, the former couple made an effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. They shared snaps of each other on social media from time to time and were spotted out on dates often, but they rarely spoke publicly about their romance.

That being said, Booker did give a rare interview earlier this year, where he shared his candid thoughts on having a relationship while in the public eye.

"I wouldn't say hard," Booker told the Wall Street Journal back in March. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world."