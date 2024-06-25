Hollywood Walk of Fame announces star-studded Class of 2025

The Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced 36 new recipients of Walk of Fame stars in a press conference on Monday morning.

The 36 honorees include a range of professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording and Sports Entertainment. Dates for the unveiling ceremonies of each of their stars have yet to be determined.

The honorees were selected by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, which is made up of past Walk of Famers. These selections were ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to announce the distinguished honorees who will grace the iconic Walk of Fame in the Class of 2025,” Peter Roth, Chairman of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Selection Committee, said in a press release. “Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields.”

The following names make up the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025.

Honored for contributions in the Motion Pictures category:

John Carpenter

Jessica Chastain

Bill Duke

Robert Englund

Emilio Estevez

Colin Farrell

Jane Fonda

Nia Long

Lisa Lu

Glynn Turnman

Toni Vaz

Honored for contributions in the Television category:

Fran Drescher

Lauren Graham

Bill Nye

Molly Shannon

Sherri Shepherd

Courtney B. Vance

Chris Wallace

Trey Parker and Matt Stone (double ceremony)

Honored for contributions in the Recording category:

Fantasia

Depeche Mode

Los Bukis

The B-52s

Green Day

The Isley Brothers

Busta Rhymes

George Strait

Keith Urban

WAR

Prince (posthumous)

Honored for contributions in the Theatre/Live Performance category:

Misty Copeland

Alan Cumming

Honored for contributions in the Radio category:

Adam Carolla

Honored for contributions in the Sports Entertainment category: