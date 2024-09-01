Taylor Swift

Horse partially owned by Travis Kelce shares part of name with Taylor Swift

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, holds a "significant share" in the horse.

By David K. Li | NBC News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Swift Delivery, a thoroughbred partially owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, finished second in the Toronto Cup Stakes on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.

Swift Delivery had a slow start but pushed ahead to second place in the second half of the race, which Piper's Factor won. Dresden Row finished in third.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

After the win, jockey Sofia Vives said it was her first time riding Piper’s Factor.

“He proved today that he’s a champion,” she said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Kelce, the boyfriend of pop megastar Taylor Swift, bought into the 3-year-old gelding about a month ago but his involvement was only disclosed this past week by owners Team Valor International partnership.

It’s not clear exactly how big a share of Swift Delivery Kelce owns, but Team Valor called it a “significant share.”

Coming into Saturday, Swift Delivery had reached the winner’s circle twice in eight starts. 

Entertainment News

Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez proves she's ‘unbothered' amid Ben Affleck divorce

Hollywood

A look at the behind-the-scenes business of Hollywood studio lot tours

Despite that rather modest record, owners were impressed with Swift Delivery’s winning runs in a June 23 maiden race and July 19 allowance to enter him into the $125,000 Toronto Cup Stakes.

The two-legged Swift will be in Canada late this fall and early winter as she wraps up the Era Tours with six dates in Toronto between Nov. 14-23 and then three shows in Vancouver Dec. 6-8.

Rebecca Cohen contributed.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us