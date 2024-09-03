How Mia Farrow feels about actors working with ex Woody Allen

Originally appeared on E! Online

Mia Farrow has no hard feelings toward the actors who agree to work with Woody Allen.

The 79-year-old, who made 13 films with her 88-year-old ex before their rift, said she was able to separate that body of work from the personal traumas that came later.

“And I complete understand if an actor decides to work with him,” the "Rosemary’s Baby" star said on CBS Sunday Mornings’ Sept. 1 episode. “I’m not one to say, ‘Oh they shouldn’t.’”

Farrow and her daughter Dylan Farrow accused Allen of molesting Dylan when she was 7, a charge the director has repeatedly denied. The accusations came to light in the early ‘90s when Mia Farrow and Allen were involved in a custody battle over Dylan, and sons Moses and Ronan Farrow.

The "Annie Hall" filmmaker lost the custody battle in 1993. At the time, the judge said that the allegations of sexual abuse had not been proven but called Allen's behavior toward Dylan Farrow “grossly inappropriate.”

Allen has released 33 films since the allegations and subsequently won four different Oscars for his work.

Prior to her relationship with Allen, Mia Farrow was married to Frank Sinatra from 1966 to 1968 and conductor Andre Previn from 1970 to 1979. She began her relationship with Allen in 1980, but their romance ended in 1992 when news of his romance with Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi, 53, became public.

Allen — who shares kids Bechet, 25, and Manzie, 24, with now-wife Soon-Yi — has denied Dylan and Mia Farrow’s claims for years, including his comments in 2021 in the wake of the documentary "Allen v. Farrow."

"It's so preposterous and yet the smear has remained," he told CBS Sunday Morning at the time. "And they still prefer to cling to, if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that."