How pregnant Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley are preparing for twins

Domino Kirke is saying hello to two.

Two months after her husband Penn Badgley announced they are expecting twins, the "Teething" singer shared how they're going with the flow while getting ready to welcome babies no. 3 and 4.

"Everyone is in the same boat, very, very fluid with it," Kirke told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I think they're taking my lead. No one's holding on too tight. It's just an expansion — that's what we're here for."

Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley attend a screening for Season 5 of Netflix's "You" at The Plaza Hotel on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

After all, the doula — who shares a 4-year-old son with the Gossip Girl alum, as well as 16-year-old son Cassius with ex Morgan O'Kane — has a lot of experience with motherhood.

This time around is a little different, however, since she and Badgley will be going through double the newborn milestones as parents to twin boys.

"It's humbling," Kirke reflected. "It's so overwhelming. The idea of two at once, it's one of those things where you just take your hands off the wheel, and you say, 'I'm just on the ride.' That's what pregnancy and childbirth are for me."

"After attending so many births, it's the thing that you actually can't hold," she continued. "There's so much mystery. You just have to trust. With twins, I'm like, 'Oh, it's that times 1,000' and I'm up for it."

With so much experience and adoration for the birthing process, the music video for her song "Teething" emulated her goal to one day highlight the beauty and reality of the experience — especially for young people.

"There's health class and there's sex education," Kirke — whose new album "The Most Familiar Star" was released in April — explained, "but there's no conversation about how we get here."

The 41-year-old had conversations with her friends born in the '70s, who said they were "freaked out" by seeing videos of women giving birth in high school. However, Kirke asserted that they were shown a "gory misrepresentation of birth."

The "Half Blood" singer wanted to shift that perspective with the help of Cassius and other high school students, whose reactions to watching a birth were used as a visual for the song.

"How do I bring my profession and my service that I do outside of music to my music?" Kirke, who also directed the video alongside Gregory Mitnick, thought. "I was like, 'Oh, it would be so cool for the one song I really wrote about my clients and my kids simultaneously — if I could find a way to capture that in a visual."

"I did it by bringing this information to my co-director and saying, 'Hey, could we capture the expressions and feelings and reactions and responses of teenagers watching birth?'" she continued. "He thought it was brilliant with the song and it worked really well in the end."

