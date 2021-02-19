How to Buy Beyoncé's ‘Icy Park' Collection Before it Sells Out

Beyoncé’s newest Adidas x Ivy Park collection ‘Icy Park’ drops Friday.

The international superstar has been teasing the winterwear collection for three weeks on social media after announcing the line in a trailer alongside “Icy” rapper Gucci Mane.

The collection features stylish ski suits, exaggerated puffer jackets, Adidas’ iconic track suits – with a Bey twist, shoes, hats, and scarves to match almost every look.

The line is set to drop online at 4 p.m. EST and worldwide in select brand stores at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

As with most anticipated online drops of limited items, the line is expected to sell out in minutes.

So, how do you add some “Icy” drip to your wardrobe before you see “sold out” under everything you wanted to buy? Here’s some tips to make sure you get the outfit you want.

Be Prepared

Have the website up and credit card on standby before the items become available online.

“If you can, put the items in your cart,” said smart shopping expert Trae Bodge. “Sometimes they’re not available until the actual time or sometimes you can put them in your cart and then check out at the time. It just depends.”

Also, know what you want – sizes, colors, styles, etc.

“When you’re getting ready like when the sale is getting ready to hit, before that make sure you know exactly what you want,” the expert said.

If the retailer has an online chat, you may also what to use that to speak with someone for information about the drop that you may not be aware of.

Have a Backup Plan

Technology can fail you at some of the worst possible times. Your WiFi could drop or the site could crash, so make sure you have a backup plan.

“If you have your laptop, your phone and your iPad, have the sites ready and loaded and then try to buy them in all three places,” Bodge recommended.

Also, divide and conquer.

Planning to make the purchase along with someone else or on several different devices can increase your chances at making the purchase.

“Coordinate with a friend or a fellow collector,” Bodge suggested. “That way you can stay in touch and see who gets what because they may have better luck than you or vice versa.”

Beating the Bots

When it comes popular digital drops for Air Jordans or the PS5, bots are usually somewhere online making it harder for consumers to buy limited edition items.

Is it possible to beat the bots? Unfortunately, Bodge says no.

Although you can’t beat the inevitable online bot, trying these other tactics might give you a leg up on them and other consumers.

Being early, informed, and prepared should help you get that baby blue ‘Icy Park’ trench coat you simply can’t live without.

Ok, ready. Set. Shop.