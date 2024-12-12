How to watch and stream the 2024 Billboard Music Awards for free

It's almost time for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.
The BBMAs honor the year's best artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, determined by performance metrics on Billboard’s year-end charts.
The annual celebration is set to be one major party with plenty of stars making appearances, accepting awards and taking the stage to perform their latest hits.
Going into the night, Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter are the leading finalists. Drake and Swift will be face off to become the BBMAs' all-time winner. Looking to nab their first wins are Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman and Tyla.
Below, find out how to watch and stream tonight’s 2024 Billboard Music Awards ceremony.
When are the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?
The 2024 BBMAs are taking place Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Where to watch and stream the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?
The two-hour 2024 BBMAs will air live on Thursday, Dec. 12 on Fox and Amazon’s Fire TV Channels, and on-demand with Paramount+, per Billboard.
The awards show is also available on streaming platforms that offer Fox: DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo TV, all of which offer a free trial.
Performances will also be available to watch across Billboard.com and BBMAs and Billboard social channels.
Who is hosting the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?
The 2024 BBMAs are hosted by comedian and actor Michelle Buteau.
Who is performing at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?
Coldplay, SEVENTEEN, Teddy Swims and Tyla were among the first performers to be announced. Linkin Park, Fuerza Regida, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey and Stray Kids are also set to take the stage.
Who is nominated for a 2024 Billboard Music Award?
Zach Bryan is up for 18 awards, while Taylor Swift, who is the most decorated female BBBMAs artist of all time, is up for 17 awards. Morgan Wallen follows with 15 finalist entries and Sabrina Carpenter is in fourth place with nine entries.
Other finalists include Jung Kook, Bad Bunny, SZA, Shaboozey, Kendrick Lamar and Tyla, among many others.
This year, top hard rock album, top hard rock artist, and top hard rock song were added as new awards.
There are 72 categories, but a few key ones are listed below.
Top Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Drake
- Taylor Swift
- Morgan Wallen
Top New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Tommy Richman
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Top Male Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
Top Duo/Group
- blink-182
- Coldplay
- Fuerza Regida
- Linkin Park
- Stray Kids
Top Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Junior H
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
Top Country Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Post Malone
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: