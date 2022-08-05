How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives' on Peacock: Your Step-by-Step Guide

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC’s longest-running series, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock next month, and will be replaced by "NBC News Daily” in the drama’s former network time slot, the network announced Wednesday.

Starting Sept. 12, all new episodes of the show will debut on Peacock daily for Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus subscribers. Subscribers to those tiers of the streaming service can also access years of past shows, the network said.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch so you won’t miss a moment.

What is Peacock TV — and how much does it cost?

Peacock TV is the streaming service by NBCUniversal.

Peacock has three tiers of service: the basic free service, Premium and Premium Plus.

You can watch full episodes of "Days of Our Lives" Season 56 for free currently with the basic tier.

For access to same-day episodes, you'll need a Premium or Premium Plus plan. Episodes will be available to watch at 8 p.m. ET the same day they air.

Peacock Premium, which is ad-supported, costs $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Premium Plus, the ad-free version is $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

If you are a current Cox, Spectrum or Xfinity customer, you get Peacock Premium at no additional cost.

How to watch "Days of Our Lives" on Peacock in 3 steps

Sign up for Peacock. Connect to a supported device such as your smart TV, game console, streaming device, or on a web browser on your computer, mobile phone or tablet. To watch, go to https://www.peacocktv.com/stream-tv/days-of-our-lives or find "Days of Our Lives" under TV Shows > Drama.

Peacock is part of our parent company, NBC Universal.