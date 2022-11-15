Start the countdown to music's biggest night!

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be announced on Nov. 15, just two days before 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony.

Though last year's big winner Silk Sonic will likely not receive any nods after, in their own words, "gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually" withdrawing their debut album from consideration, music fans can still expect some stiff competition at the ceremony given powerhouse artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Adele all released new music during the eligibility period.

This year's awards will also include five new categories, including Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Americana Performance. There'll also be a special merit award for Best Song For Social Change.

So, how can you find out who's nominated? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the 65th annual Grammy Awards and its nomination announcement.

When Will the 2023 Grammy Nominations be Announced?

Grammy nominations for the 2023 ceremony will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Who is Announcing the Nominations?

Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Jimmie Allen, Smokey Robinson, Luis Fonsi and CBS Mornings anchors Gayle King and Nate Burleson will join Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. for the big reveal.

How are the Nominees Chosen?

New recordings released from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, are eligible for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Per the Recording Academy' guidelines, these recordings must be "commercially released, nationally distributed and available from within the eligibility period" to qualify. Submissions were opened this summer, with the first round of voting beginning on Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 23. A final round of voting to determine winners is scheduled to commence on Dec. 14.

How Can I Watch the Nominations Announcement?

The event will stream live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels.

When Are the 2023 Grammy Awards?

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5, 2023.

Where Are the 2023 Grammy Awards?

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Who is Hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards?

The host has not yet been announced. Trevor Noah hosted the show the past two years.