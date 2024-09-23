How to watch the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

Originally appeared on E! Online

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards are about to impress you much.

The annual ceremony honoring the year's biggest country artists and most influential music are just days away and we have every detail you need to know to watch the show.

Airing live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Sept. 26, the bash will be hosted by legendary singer Shania Twain.

“Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love,” the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer previously shared of taking on hosting duties. “I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!”

When it comes to the impressive list of nominees, stars like Beyoncé , Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves, Shaboozey, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs are all up for top awards across 18 categories, including Male Artist of 2024, Female Artist of 2024, Album of 2024, Song of 2024 and Concert Tour of 2024.

The Live From E!: People’s Choice Country Awards 2-hour red carpet show will kick off the night with stand-up and pop culture superfan, Heather McMahan and country singer & songwriter Priscilla Block delivering must-see moments, exclusive interviews, and a look ahead at some of the night’s chart-topping musical performances. Country Icon, Miranda Lambert and Country Champion, Kane Brown will make their grand entrance on the carpet while Heather and Priscilla tease their upcoming award honors in the main show.

The People’s Choice Country Awards Pre-Show, a 1-hour LIVE show airing on Peacock, will feature interviews with celebrities on the carpet, fashion first-looks, and a preview of this year’s nominees, Icons, and powerhouse performances. Hosted by country artist Tanner Adell and country music personality Graham Bunn, this pre-show will set the stage for the main event.

Plus, not only will Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown be honored with the Country Icon Award and Country Champion Award, respectively, both stars will also treat fans to jaw-dropping performances.

So which other country icons will be rocking the stage during the show?

Keep reading to find out how you can watch the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards on TV and online, plus all the details on the ceremony and E!'s red carpet experience and exclusive interviews.

When are the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards?

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards ceremony airs live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 26.

How can I watch the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards?

The PCCAs ceremony will air live on NBC and Peacock.

What time are the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards?

The two-hour 2024 People's Choice Awards ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.

Who is hosting the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards?

Country legend Shania Twain is taking over this year's hosting duties for the first time.

Who is nominated at the People's Choice Country Awards 2024?

Zach Bryan and Beyoncé lead the pack with a whopping 12 nominations each, followed by Kacey Musgraves with 10, Morgan Wallen with nine, Luke Combs with eight and Kane Brown with seven. (See the full list of 2024 nominees here.) And the Best New Artist category is stacked with breakout talents like Shaboozey, Nate Smith, Dasha, Tucker Wetmore and Koe Wetzel, just to name a few.

Who is performing at the People's Choice Country Awards 2024?

Icons Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown will wow the crowd, but fans can also expect show-stopping performances from Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Parker McCollum, The War & Treaty and Brad Paisley.

When does E!'s 2024 People's Choice Country Awards red carpet begin?

The two-hour Live From E!: People’s Choice Country Awards red carpet show — hosted by stand-up comedian and pop culture superfan Heather McMahan and country singer and songwriter Priscilla Block — kicks off at 6 p.m. on E!. The cohosts will preview the night's must-see moments in addition to interviewing this year's biggest nominees and honorees, including Country Icon Award recipient Miranda Lambert and Country Champion Award winner Kane Brown.

Plus, The People’s Choice Country Awards Pre-Show, a one-hour live show streaming on Peacock and hosted by country artist Tanner Adell and country music personality Graham Bunn, will feature interviews with celebrities on the red carpet, fashion first-looks and a preview of all the powerhouse performances starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Fans can also stream the pre-show across E! Online, E! News and Access Hollywood YouTube channels, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

