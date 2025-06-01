Twenty-nine shows on Broadway got Tony Award nominations this season, but not all will walk away with a trophy — and the box office attention they usually bring.

Here are some key things to know as Broadway's biggest night approaches, including how to watch, who is poised to make history, what old favorite gets to take a victory lap and how you can see George Clooney on Broadway from the comfort of your couch.

When are the Tony Awards?

The Tonys will be broadcast on Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET, live from Radio City Music Hall.

How can I watch them?

On CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Who's hosting the Tony Awards?

Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, the “Wicked” star, will be making her debut hosting the Tonys. She won the lead actress in a musical Tony in 2016 for “The Color Purple” and will have just released her new album, “I Forgive You.”

A pre-show will be broadcast on Pluto TV from 6:40 p.m.-8:00 p.m. ET, where some Tonys will be handed out. Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host that telecast. Viewers can access it on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Live Music” channel, found within the Entertainment category on the service.

How many awards are there?

A total of 26 competitive categories, from lead and featured actors to scenic, costume and lighting design. Some technical award handouts may be pre-taped and winners won't appear on the live show, only cut down into edited bits sandwiched into the telecast.

What are the top nominees?

There are three of them: “Buena Vista Social Club,” which takes its inspiration from Wim Wenders’ 1999 Oscar-nominated documentary; “Death Becomes Her,” based on the 1992 cult classic film; and “Maybe Happy Ending,” a rom-com musical about a pair of androids. Each have a leading 10 nominations.

Who is vying for best new play and musical?

For new musicals, it's “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Dead Outlaw,” “Death Becomes Her,” “Maybe Happy Ending” and “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical.”

For new plays, it's “English,” “The Hills of California,” “John Proctor Is the Villain,” “Oh, Mary!” and “Purpose.”

Many of the races are unusually tight this year, the product of a Broadway heaving with shows after having largely rebounded from the pandemic.

“I haven’t seen one nominated show that I haven’t been wowed by. Everything brings something,” says Lowe Cunningham, lead producer of “Death Becomes Her” and also a Tony voter.

“How dare the Broadway community come together with such excellent work,” she jokes. “I needed everything else to be much worse, and I don’t appreciate it.”

Can history be made?

Audra McDonald, the most recognized performer in the theater awards’ history, could possibly extending her Tony lead. Already the record holder for most acting wins with six Tonys, McDonald could add to that thanks to her leading turn in an acclaimed revival of "Gypsy." She will push the record for a performer to most wins with seven if she prevails on Tony night.

And Kara Young — the first Black actress to be nominated for a Tony Award in four consecutive years — could become the first Black person to win two Tonys consecutively should she win for her role in the play “Purpose.”

Other possible firsts: — Daniel Dae Kim could becomes the first Asian winner in the category of best leading actor in a play for his work in a revival of “Yellow Face.” And Marjan Neshat and her co-star Tala Ashe are vying to become the first female actors of Iranian descent to win a Tony.

A special guest

Normally, shows open for several years don't get any Tony telecast attention but “Hamilton” is no normal show. The original cast will celebrate the show's 10th anniversary on Broadway with a performance featuring creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and actors Goldsberry, Ariana DeBose, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan and Phillipa Soo.

What will producers hope to avoid?

Any repeat of last year, when Jay-Z’s electrifying reunion with Alicia Keys on what appeared to be a live duet of “Empire State of Mind” was actually pre-taped hours before the live show. The appearance by the rapper in support of Keys’ musical “Hell’s Kitchen” turned out to be a piece of Hollywood trickery, undercutting the Broadway community's full-throated embrace of live singing and dancing.

Broadway's big season

The health of Broadway — once very much in doubt during the pandemic lockdown — is now very good, at least in terms of box office. The 2024-2025 season took in $1.9 billion, the highest-grossing season in recorded history, overtaking the pre-pandemic previous high of $1.8 billion during the 2018-2019 season.

In terms of attendance, Broadway welcomed nearly 14.7 million ticket buyers, the second best attended season on record, behind only 2018-2019. But sky-high ticket prices have led to fears that Broadway is getting financially out of touch.

A revival of “Othello” with Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal broke the record for top-grossing play in Broadway history with a gross of $2,818,297 for eight performances, fueled by some seats going for as high as $921.

How can you get in the mood?

Even if you haven't been able to get to Broadway this season, you can still see one of the shows. The night before the Tonys, “Good Night, and Good Luck” — starring and co-written by Clooney, a Tony acting nominee — will stream across CNN properties.