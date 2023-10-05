How Travis Kelce's mom Donna is shaking off ‘haters' over Taylor Swift

Originally appeared on E! Online

Donna Kelce has entered a territory that she does not know all too well.

As romance rumors surrounding her son Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift continue to swirl, the 70-year-old has been thrust into the public spotlight and become arguably one of the most talked-about matriarchs in recent weeks. While Donna Kelce — who is also mom to Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce — has been a beloved figured in the NFL community for years, never in her wildest dreams would she have imagined that Swift's multiple appearances at Travis Kelce's games would cause such a buzz.

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe," she admitted in the upcoming Oct. 6 episode of "Got It From My Momma" podcast, per Entertainment Tonight, "because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Fortunately, Donna Kelce is a bit of a Swiftie herself. As she noted, her favorite song from the Grammy winner is "probably 'Shake It Off.'"

Why? "We're getting a lot of that lately," she quipped, "about haters."

Taylor Swift Brings Her Squad to Travis Kelce's NFL Game

And it seems Donna Kelce and Swift have gotten quite close in recent weeks as well. After watching Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears in a shared suite on Sept. 24, the two reconnected at the Missouri team's Oct. 1 match-up against the New York Jets.

At one point during the Chiefs' latest game, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Swift was seen sharing a hug with Donna Kelce inside their luxury box in between plays.

Donna Kelce also had the most fearless response when it came to Swift's "seemingly ranch" meme, which spawned from a photo of the singer eating chicken fingers with two types of dipping sauces at a Chiefs game. Recently, the mom of two posted a photo of herself enjoying a basket of chicken tenders with ketchup, joking on her Instagram Stories, "No 'Seemingly Ranch' Here."

John Kirby of the National Security Council was asked if President Joe Biden believes the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship is real.