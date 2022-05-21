Sports Illustrated

‘I Win, You Lose': Model Yumi Nu Responds to Jordan Peterson's ‘Not Beautiful' Comment

Peterson's remarks came after Nu was featured on one of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition front covers

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Yumi Nu responded to conservative online personality Jordan Peterson, who called her “not beautiful” and prompted a backlash that eventually forced him out of Twitter earlier this week.

Nu, the magazine’s first Asian American “curve” model who appeared on the cover of the recently released swimsuit edition, posted a video of herself to TikTok Wednesday lip-syncing to “Itty Bitty Piggy” by Nicki Minaj in front of a screenshot of Peterson’s tweet. 

Peterson’s initial tweet garnered more than 64,000 likes and 24,700 replies.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

