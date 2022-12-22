Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. Responds to Nepotism Debate

O'Shea Jackson Jr. has entered the chat about nepotism in Hollywood.

The son of legendary rapper and actor Ice Cube wants the world to know he didn't get (much) help from his dad. The 31-year-old made his big acting debut in the 2015 N.W.A biopic "Straight Outta Compton"—playing his father.

"My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in straight outta compton," he tweeted on Dec. 20. "I was already in college for screenwriting at USC. I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn't hold my hand through my career."

My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in straight outta compton. I was already in college for screenwriting at USC. I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand through my career — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) December 20, 2022

Since "Straight Outta Compton," O'Shea appeared in projects including "Ingrid Goes West, Den of Thieves" and three episodes of 2022's "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

"I had to get my ass up and make it work," he wrote in a follow up tweet. "From the roles I chose. The work ethic I put into them. My professionalism on sets and promo tours. Even leaving HIS agency and goin to find a team of my own. Once the door was opened it was up to me to walk through it and thrive."

And then O'Shea gave credit where credit was due—to the OG himself, his father.

"But none of that. NONE. OF. THAT. Happens that way without the love of my father," he tweeted. "The work he put in to get us to a place of opportunity. And for me to ignore that or not accept and use as a guide would be foolish and disrespectful. I am grateful and I use his teachings daily."

But in the end, O'Shea made it clear that where you come from—and who your parents are—does have some influence, writing, "I wish everyone in this world to be able to present opportunities for their children to succeed. No matter how big or small. It's something all parents work for. How many people you know working multiple jobs to put they kids through school. Making opportunities is a parents goal."

"Family first," he concluded. "May everyone who reads this, blaze a trail for their family to be able to walk in the future. And teach them to love themselves. To love their family. And pave the way for the next."

The debate about "nepotism babies" is front and center this week after Vulture ran a feature on Dec. 19 about the current crop of starts with famous parents. Several stars have weighed in with their take on nepotism, including Lily Allen, Lottie Moss, Lily Collins, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily-Rose Depp, Elisabeth Olsen and many others.