Michael Jordan Sends Support to Protestors: ”We Have Had Enough’

Michael Jordan is extending his support to the protestors taking to the streets across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

In a statement posted on his social media, the former basketball player began: "I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough."

The 57-year-old went on to express that while he doesn't have "the answers," he believes in the power of being vocal.

"Our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others," the statement continued. "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality."

Jordan added that "we need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability."

"Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change," Jordan expressed. "Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all."

Jordan joins a growing list of stars such as Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, Lady Gaga, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Harry Styles, LeBron James and "Insecure" actor Kendrick Sampson who have spoken up about Floyd's death and shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

He concluded his statement by sending his condolences to Floyd's family.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice."

Read his full statement below.