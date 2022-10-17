Houston

Iconic ‘Darth Vader House' Hits the Market in Houston

It was nicknamed such for its resemblance to the villain's helmet

By Ahraya Burns

Nicole Handy/Braden Real Estate Group

A house in Houston just hit the market and it looks like it's straight out of "Star Wars."

Whether you are a die-hard fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is really unique. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.

The mansion at 3201 University Blvd., is an icon familiar not only to Texans but to "Star Wars" fans around the globe. It was nicknamed such for its resemblance to the villain's helmet.

A portion of the living room has a unique seating area, surrounded by other oddly shaped features throughout the home, which has a distinctly '80s, yet surprisingly fresh, vibe.

Nicole Handy/Braden Real Estate Group
Nicole Handy/Braden Real Estate Group

According to the Houston Chronicle, the original owner wanted the home to resemble a stealth fighter jet. The futuristic home, which was built in 1992, has two stories, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Did we mention there's a pool? The second-story balcony overlooks the pool & spa and the backyard oasis is seen from every room in the home!

Nicole Handy/Braden Real Estate Group

The listing price for this entertaining house is $3.7 million.

