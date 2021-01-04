In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2021

A look at the people we've lost in 2021, including celebrities, athletes and other public pioneers.

Tanya Roberts – Actor

American actress Tanya Roberts, who starred as Stacey Sutton in the 1984 James Bond film “A View To A Kill" and Midge Pinciotti in "That '70s Show," died Jan. 3, 2021, at age 65.
Gerry Marsden – Singer

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers that had such hits as “Ferry Cross the Mersey” and the song that became the anthem of Liverpool Football Club, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” died Jan. 3, 2021. He was 78.

