Social media reacts to national anthem performance by Ingrid Andress at Home Run Derby

The rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" by the country singer at Monday's MLB Home Run Derby went viral for all the wrong reasons.

By Mike Gavin

Ingrid Andress
Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Oh, say, can you hear?

Many who can were not pleased with the rendition of the national anthem by singer Ingrid Andress on Monday.

The four-time Grammy nominee performed the "Star-Spangled Banner" prior to the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Listeners immediately voiced their displeasure with the performance by the 32-year-old country singer on social media. Some grouped it into the category of one of the worst national anthem performances of all time alongside infamous renditions by Fergie, Carl Lewis and Roseann Barr and others…

Andress, a Michigan native who has released two albums, broke through in 2019 with her single "More Hearts Than Mine." She went on to earn three Grammy nominations in 2021 for Best New Artist, Best Country Song and Best Country Album for her debut record "Lady Like." She was nominated in 2023 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Wishful Drinking."     

