‘Inside the Actor’s Studio’ Host James Lipton Dies at 93

James Lipton, the famed theater academic who led to the popular Bravo series "Inside the Actors Studio" from 1994 to 2018, has died, his wife Kedakai Turner told TMZ. Lipton was 93.

“There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with," his wife, Kedakai Turner, told TMZ.

During an iconic run on 'Inside the Actor's Studio' Lipton interviewed hundreds of celebrities from the world of television and film in front on eager students from the New School in New York. Lipton's fame grew to the point he was often parodied on "Saturday Night Live' by Will Ferrel.

Local

Hialeah 1 hour ago

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chest in Hialeah

Florida 1 hour ago

Florida Parents Charged After Son Shot His 2-Year-Old Sister

Check back for more on this breaking story.

News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us