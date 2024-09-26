Celebrity News

James Corden shares results after trying Ozempic for weight loss

James Corden revealed that he gave Ozempic a try to help with weight loss, but soon found that his relationship with food had little to do with how hungry he was or wasn't

By Sabba Rahbar | E! Online

James Corden.
Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

James Corden is spilling his guts on Ozempic.

The former late night host revealed that he gave Ozempic a try to help with weight loss, but found it didn't make a big difference in his overall relationship with food.

"I tried Ozempic," he shared on the Sept. 19 episode of his podcast "This Life of Mine," per People, "and it won't be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn't really work."

As the 46-year-old explained to his guest Richard Osman — who was candid about his own addictions with food — Corden tried Ozempic "for a bit," before realizing that the type 2 diabetes medication was only working as an appetite suppressant.

"What I realized was I was like, 'Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry,'" Corden added. "All this does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [just because of hunger]."

Corden joked that his guest was "looking at someone who's eaten a king size, and when I say king size [Cadbury] Dairy Milk — one you give someone for Christmas — in a carwash."

"None of that was like, 'Oh, I'm so hungry,'" he said. "It is not that, it's something else."

But Corden is not the only star to get candid about using Ozempic or another medication Mounjaro as a means to lose weight.

"30 Rock" alum Tracy Morgan even joked on "The Tonight Show" that he was able to "out-eat Ozempic," although he later clarified to E! News he was only saying that in jest.

"Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it," he told E! in March, adding that he got the injection once a week and that it "cuts my appetite in half."

And while Tracy had a mostly positive experience with the injectable, Macy Gray shared that when she began taking Ozempic, she had some rough side effects.

"Oh, boy my stomach hurts," Gray said on a July episode of "The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets." "I took Ozempic. I can't go to the bathroom, and I was up all night."

Although the drug has swept through Hollywood — with many more stars admitting to using it or similar treatments — there are still plenty of celebs who are not familiar with the medication, like Kate Winslet.

"I actually don't know what Ozempic is," the "Titanic" star admitted to The New York Times Magazine in March. "All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that."

And once she learned that it wasn't actually a pill but an injection that was given once a week, Winslet was even less interested, noting, "Oh, my god. This sounds terrible."

Copyright E! Online

