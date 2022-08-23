Jamie Lee Curtis Has a Very Important Message About ‘Halloween Ends'

Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are headed back to Haddonfield, Illinois for one final showdown.

The best part? You don't have to leave your house to witness it. Self-proclaimed final girl Jamie Lee Curtis announced on Aug. 23 that "Halloween Ends"--the final installation in the beloved slasher series--will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.

Jamie Lee shared the exciting news in an Instagram video aptly set in a mysterious set of woods (with a few appearances from Michael himself).

"You all know I've played Laurie Strode for more than four decades, and over the time she has been relentlessly stalked by Michael Myers," she began. "Well, all that comes to an end this Halloween. And I'm very proud of our final film Halloween Ends and how it brings this saga to a fitting conclusion. I cannot wait for people to have the chance to see it."

And since Peacock is launching day-and-date with the theatrical premiere, Jamie Lee hopes that as many people as possible will tune in.

Horror Movie Heroines

Can't decide between the two options? Take her advice: "You can go to the theater, then rewatch it at home, then go back to the theater then rewatch it at home again."

"No spoilers," Jamie Lee added, "but I have a feeling that's what you may want to do."

The video then concluded with a heartfelt thank-you to "Halloween's" fans.

"It has been the honor of my life to play Laurie Strode and no matter how you watch this final chapter, I hope you'll get people together and scream and cheer and hold your breath until the end because we created this for you," she said. "And I thank you for your years of support and how much you care about this story and me, your final girl."

"Halloween Ends" hits theaters and Peacock on Friday, October 14.

