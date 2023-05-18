Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Big Update About ‘Zoey 102': Release Date, Cast and More

Pacific Coast Academy will open its doors once again—this time, to its alumni.

"Zoey 102," the follow-up movie to Nickelodeon's 2000s classic "Zoey 101," will arrive this summer on Paramount Plus, star Jamie Lynn Spears announced on Instagram May 18.

Along with a teaser clip that shows two wedding bands on a sandy beach, Spears wrote, "Giving you 102 reasons to be excited for summer." Of course, the sparklers indicate that this upcoming movie will involve finding romance amid an iconic get-together.

"Over a decade after the iconic series ended, Zoey Brooks is still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s," the film's synopsis read. "The Pacific Coast Academy (PCA) gang returns to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding turned high school reunion for the books."

In addition to Britney Spears' sister reprising her role as the titular Zoey, Erin Sanders will return as Quinn Pensky, Zoey's best friend, and Sean Flynn will come back as Chase Matthews, Zoey's on-again, off-again love interest.

Other returners are Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese; Christopher Massey as Michael Barret; Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo, according to a press release.

The "Zoey 102" cast will also include Thomas Lennon as Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Archer March and Dean Geyer as Todd.

The original Nickelodeon series followed Zoey as she navigated Pacific Coast Academy, which was an all-boys school prior to her class' arrival. Eventually, Zoey and her friends became the first girls to graduate from the school.

Jamie Lynn Spears announced Zoey 102 back in January, sharing images with the movie's script.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," she said in a statement. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."