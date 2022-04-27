Jared Padalecki Shares Health Update After Car Accident

Jared Padalecki is on the road to recovery.

Days after news surfaced that the "Walker" star had been in a bad car accident, the 39-year-old gave fans an update on the current status of his health.

"Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love," he captioned an April 26 Instagram selfie of himself with his daughter Odette. "I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone."

Earlier this week, Jensen Ackles revealed the news that his "Supernatural" co-star Padalecki was missing from the CW show's week-long convention in New Jersey because he's been recovering after being in a "bad" car accident.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Though Ackles did not confirm the date or time the crash occurred, he did share that Padalecki "wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat" at the time that it took place and that there were "no fatalities" as a result.

"He's lucky to be alive," "The Boys" actor continued. "And not only that, but he's at home recovering, which the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

Ackles shared that though his longtime friend -- who he's starred alongside 15 seasons of "Supernatural" with -- was at home healing, Padalecki is still feeling sore from the crash.

"But he's doing OK. He's moving around," Ackles told the audience. "Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he'll be back with us soon."