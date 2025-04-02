Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome their 4th baby girl

It's time to put that fourth car seat in the new minivan because the Kelce family just added another adorable baby girl to the family!

Retired NFL player Jason Kelce and podcasting star Kylie Kelce will have lots to talk about on air. BABY Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce is sure to contribute to the chaos at home with big sisters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett 2.

The post includes solo photos of Finn, as well as Kylie and Jason holding her in the hospital.

We can only imagine that Kylie, who has discussed her intense dislike of pregnancy due to nausea and food aversions, is thrilled to end her third trimester.

“When I tell you that I cannot stand being pregnant, I mean it. I don’t have a fun time,” she said in December 2024.

In the “Can I be honest?” segment of the Jan. 23 episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Kylie got honest about preparing for her fourth baby. (Or not preparing as seems to be the case.)

“This time around, I’ve done nearly nothing,” she said, admitting that she didn’t read any baby books or take classes before her oldest child’s arrival.

“It’s not me,” she said.

But she did order a new baby lounging seat with a wider and higher base for baby Finn.

“The reason I did that is because I have a slight concern that her three older sisters may run past and clothesline her,” she said.” And in that situation, it is very much a springy effect. I don’t want to know what the end of that looks like.”

