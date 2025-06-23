Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding is expected to have around 200 guests. What to know

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are preparing to dock in Venice, Italy for their lavish wedding this week.

The nuptuals between the Amazon founder, 61, and journalist, 55, is set to be a major event this last week of June with around 200 guests, per the municipality of Venice.

The actual wedding is expected to kick off Tuesday, June 24, amid protests from residents who claim the city has been harmed by high levels of tourism, NBC News reports.

Here's what to know about the event and who might attend.

When and where is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding is expected to occur from Tuesday, June 24 to Thursday, June 26, Luca Zuin, spokesperson for the mayor of Venice, told CNN in March.

Zuin said the wedding will transpire on Bezos’ superyacht, named Koru, and is reportedly worth $500-million, per Architectural Digest.

The Koru notably features a prow adorned in the shape of a woman, previously rumored to be in the likeness of Sanchez. However, she told Vogue in November 2023, “I’m very flattered, but it’s not." The figure is actually the Norse goddess Freyja, representing love, fertility, war and gold, she told the outlet.

The yacht will be docked in the Venetian lagoon, per Zuin. While residents have protested the incoming influx of people with signs like, “No space for Bezos,” city officials call Bezos and Sanchez choosing Venice for their wedding, “an honor.”

City hall officials told NBC News in a statement regular water transport services would continue during the wedding events. About 30 of 280 water taxis have been reserved, and three or four hotels are linked to the event, per the statement.

“The city is fully accustomed to hosting high-profile events of this nature and scale, including other celebrity weddings, international summits such as the G7 and G20, as well as traditional events like the Festa del Redentore and the Venice Biennale,” the statement said.

When did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get engaged?

Bezos and Sanchez have been linked since January 2019, when People reported news of their relationship. That same month, Bezos had announced that he and then-wife MacKenzie Scott were getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Sanchez, who throughout her career has worked as an reporter for “Extra” and “Good Day LA,” also serves as the vice chairperson of the Bezos Earth Fund, an organization working to prevent climate change.

Sanchez and Bezos got engaged in May 2023. Bezos proposed with a pink diamond hidden under her pillow, she told Vogue. She found the ring as they were going to bed, kicking off their summer at sea that year.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she told Vogue.

She also notably told the outlet that she “one hundred percent” plans on taking his name, adding, “I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos.”

Who is on the guest list for the Bezos and Sanchez wedding?

The guest list for the lavish Venetian wedding is being kept under wraps but the couple’s recent endeavors leave clues to the celebrities that might be among the around 200 invited guests.

Sanchez's bachelorette party in May featured 11 women, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry. Vogue reports Eva Longoria and sports commentator Charissa Thompson were also in attendance at the bachelorette trip to Paris.

Perry and Sanchez were also notably part of the all-women Blue Origin flight crew that went to space in April, joining Gayle King, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

