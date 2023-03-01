Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted While Filming Final ‘Hunger Games'

Jena Malone is speaking out.

The actress said she was sexually assaulted in France in the midst of filming the 2015 movie "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2," she shared in a Feb. 28 Instagram post.

While posting an image taken in a French countryside soon after wrapping the final movie in the franchise, Malone shared she was experiencing "a swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru."

"This time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with," she wrote, adding that she was still "so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Malone who played tribute Johanna Mason in the franchise, continued, "I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty."

The 38-year-old didn't name the person who allegedly assaulted her.

She said she has "worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice," as well as approaching "how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself."

Malone noted, "it's been hard to talk about the "Hunger Games," and her character without "feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I'm ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt."

"Lots of love to you survivors out there," she concluded her message. "The process is so slow and non linear. I want to say im here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves."

E! News has reached out to Lionsgate for comment and hasn't heard back.

Her "Hunger Games" co-star Willow Shields, who played Primrose Everdeen (sister to Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen) in the movies, commented underneath, "This post has me at a loss of words. I understand and I hope that though the process is so slow you are okay Jena."

Malone also responded to a social media user who commented, "and unfortunately whoever violated you got to walk away with no repercussions," to which Malone replied, "no that's not true."

"I used restorative justice to allow healing and accountability and growth with the other person," the "Pride & Prejudice" actress went on. "It was a hard process but one I believe truly helped me move thru some of the hardest parts of the grief."

She also detailed her healing process in another reply on Instagram, noting that she "did a lot of online research" and would one day "try and write out the process I used" when she's ready.

"What lead me there was feeling not held by 'outing' someone using the traditional cancel like culture that has been created," she said. "I also don't fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing, though I do believe it can help in many ways. It all lead me to using restorative justice, basically a system of repairing harm, to speak to the other party involved and make requests of my healing journey and really just be heard."

Noting that the method "wasn't perfect" and that she could've "used the help of the many teachers out there who practice restorative justice in mediation settings," Malone recalled feeling like she "needed to do it alone."

In another comment that stated, "Fellow survivor here that loves you," Malone sent a heartfelt message back.

"love you," she wrote. "Happy to call you sister."

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, free, confidential help is available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.