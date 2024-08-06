Jenna Bush Hager shares sister Barbara privately welcomed baby No. 2

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jenna Bush Hager is an auntie again.

The Today show co-anchor announced the news that her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, privately welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Edward Finn Coyne.

“My sissy had a little mister,” Jenna wrote on Instagram on Aug. 5 alongside several photos of the baby boy alongside the excited sisters, “and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn!”

Little Edward was seen sporting an NYU Langone Health cap, from the New York City-based hospital.

Pierce Bush and her husband, Craig Coyne, are already parents to daughter Cora Georgia Coyne, 2. Jenna is mom to three kids — Mila Hager, 11, Poppy Hager, 8, and Hal Hager, 5 — whom she shares with husband Henry Hager.

The two sisters have penned multiple children’s books together inspired by their growing families including "Sisters First," "Love Comes First," and "The Superpower Sisterhood."

And the daughters of President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush previously opened up about Pierce Bush’s stressful early delivery of her daughter Cora in 2021 on the Today show in 2023.

Pierce Bush went into labor six weeks early, she shared, rushing to a hospital in Kennebunkport, Maine. Coincidentally, Barbara was rushed to the children’s hospital which was named after her late grandmother, Barbara Bush Sr.

"I went to visit her in the NICU and looked on the wall and it said, Barbara Bush Children's Hospital,” a tearful Pierce Bush recalled on Today at the time, adding, “So it just felt very divine that she was born here and she got excellent care.”

Jenna emotionally agreed, saying, "It was as if she was looking down.”

Shortly after Cora was born, Jenna penned a sweet note to her niece, writing, “Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!) I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j.”

