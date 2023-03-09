Jenna Ortega Reluctantly Performs ‘Wednesday' Dance for ‘SNL' Promo

Jenna Ortega may be sick of the viral "Wednesday" dance but her fans sure aren't sick of watching her do it.

In a promotional clip for the March 11 episode of "Saturday Night Live," which Ortega is hosting, the actress is forced to channel the goth princess once again.

The clip starts out with Ortega looking through a script on the "Saturday Night Live" set as she says, "Honestly this is really well written. I just, I don't feel like I want to do the 'Wednesday' dance for promo because we've seen so much of that already, and I think it's time to do something new."

Unfortunately, the comedy sketch group Please Don't Destroy had other plans.

Martin Herlihy, John Higgins and Ben Marshall are seen dressed head to toe in the iconic black lace dress, boots and crown braid hair.

"We didn't want to do the dance either, so...," Herlihy says, trying to downplay his excitement.

"Oh okay I just didn't know because you're all dressed exactly like Wednesday," Ortega says.

The group tries to play it off as if they've never seen the show. It "wouldn't be a dream come true" to do the dance alongside Ortega, Marshall lies.

"I barely know it," Higgins fibs, while faintly dancing with his hands.

Ortega begrudgingly agrees to perform the dance with Marshall and Higgins on either side of her as Herlihy records off-stage.

Ortega doesn't smile and looks visibly annoyed as she half-heartedly performs the moves.

The actress told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" back in January that she didn't work with a choreographer to come up with the dance. Instead, she studied clips of goth kids dancing in clubs in the 1980s for two days and Tim Burton just trusted her to pull it off.