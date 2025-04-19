Jennifer Aniston confesses this ‘extreme fear'

Originally appeared on E! Online

For Jennfer Aniston, it's hard to just go with it when it comes to air travel.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The actress recently revealed that she has an "extreme fear of flying," however she hasn't let that stop her from traveling to places like Kauai to film "Just Go With It" and Lake Como for "Murder Mystery" — both with Adam Sandler.

She explained that she has used many superstitions to try and handle the nerves, including tapping the outside of the plane with her right palm and stepping on to the plane with her right foot.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions,” the "Friends" star told Travel + Leisure in an article published April 17. “I have not been doing the right hand, right foot — and now it's shockingly good!”

The 56-year-old also shared what helps to calm her anxiety while in the air, adding, “Plugging into a good meditation can get you through.”

Additionally, she likes to get out of her seat to walk around and stretch a bit.

READ Jennifer Aniston Reveals Wellness Plan That Helps Her Stay Balanced

The "We're the Millers" actress admitted that despite her disdain for flying, her love of traveling — preferably to “a white sandy beach and clear, crystal-blue water" — makes it worthwhile, especially when she has the chance to travel with the people she loves.

Jennifer Aniston is getting emotional while looking back at her time on “Friends.”

“I've had a lot of really meaningful, wonderful trips, but there was one time where it was for my birthday with like 50 friends,” she reflected. “I said, 'Whoever wants to come, let's do this,' and a lot of them did. We had about three days of just lounging, relaxing, swimming, spa-daying, working out, eating, drinking, just enjoying ourselves. That was really fun.”

One reason Aniston loves getting the chance to see the world is because, growing up, her "closest thing to nature was Central Park."

“There's more that exists than just this little bubble that we are in,” she shared. “It's all very important and expands our awareness greater than what we're confined to.”

For more unexpected celeb confessions, read on.

PHOTOSBritney Spears, Kim Kardashian, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, The Wildest Celebrity Confessions of 2022