Jennifer Lopez Deleted All of Her Instagram Posts. Here's What Fans Are Speculating

J. Lo? Are you there?

Jennifer Lopez deleted all her Instagram posts and changed her profile picture to a black circle, leaving fans to wonder what the “Marry Me” star is up to.

Lopez, 53, has not shared any reason for the blackout. Some fans are speculating that this social media reset means a major announcement, such as a new album, is on the way.

Her profile photos also went black on Twitter and TikTok, and her Facebook profile picture is now just a dark background with her name written in lowercase cursive.

Many fans are wondering if this cursive signature on Facebook is a subtle clue about what’s coming — because it appears to exactly match how her name was written on the cover of her 2002 album, “This Is Me … Then.” Followers wondered if a follow-up to that album — which celebrates its 20th anniversary on Nov. 25 — could be on the way.

“This is me….now! I bet this is what is coming!!!” one person commented on Lopez’s Facebook page.

“New era: This is me…now #jloiscoming,” another fan wrote.

If J. Lo is planning a follow-up to her 2002 album, it would only be fitting, considering what else has come full circle for the singer recently — namely, her relationship with Ben Affleck, to whom she was famously engaged in the early 2000s.

She and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot this summer.

Other superstars have gone dark on social media just before major album announcements.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé caused a fan frenzy when she erased her social media profile and banner photos, not long before announcing her new album, “Renaissance.”

Taylor Swift also deleted all of her social media content just before announcing her 2017 album, “Reputation.”

