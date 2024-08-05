Jennifer Lopez makes appearance in LA after vacation without wedding ring

Originally appeared on E! Online

This is Jennifer Lopez… minus a key accessory.

Nearly two weeks after celebrating her 55th birthday with a Bridgerton-themed bash in the Hamptons, where husband Ben Affleck was absent, the “On The Floor” singer returned to Los Angeles without her wedding ring.

During her Aug. 4 outing in Beverly Hills with Emme, one of her and ex Marc Anthony’s 16-year-old twins, Lopez donned beige linen slacks, a black tank top and nude platform heels. She accessorized her look with large sunglasses, a wicker purse and a visibly ringless finger.

But amid rumors of her split with Affleck, whom she married in 2022, both have been spotted out without their wedding rings. In fact, the "Justice League" actor debuted a newly buzzed faux-hawk haircut Aug. 3 with a noticeably absent piece of jewelry on his left hand.

The couple have also been off doing their own things in recent months. Affleck — who shares kids Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — spent Lopez’s 55th birthday on the West Coast while she partied in the Hamptons.

While the 51-year-old was seen walking into his Los Angeles office in a blue suit with an iced coffee July 20, the “Jenny From the Block” singer — also mom to Emme’s twin Max — was preparing for her lavish soirée in New York.

But that wasn’t the only milestone they spent away from one another as they remained on separate coasts on their second anniversary July 16.

While the state of Lopez and Affleck's relationship has been the subject of much speculation, her dynamic with Violet is still going strong. The eldest Affleck traveled to the Hamptons last month, where the pair spent the day in the sun. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer shared a video of herself in the car with Violet and her friend Cassidey hanging out in the backseat.

And although there’s been a spotlight on Lopez and Affleck’s romance, she’s tuning out the noise. As she put it in her OnTheJLo newsletter in June, “Don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."

Jennifer Lopez threw a lavish birthday party over the weekend, reportedly without one major guest in attendance.