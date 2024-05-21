Jennifer Lopez rocks wedding ring on carpet amid Ben Affleck rumors

Originally appeared on E! Online

This is Jennifer Lopez...now.

Amid rumors that her marriage to Ben Affleck is on the rocks, the multi-hyphenate performer stepped out with her wedding ring on full display at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix movie "Atlas" May 20.

For the red carpet occasion, Lopez donned a ivory tube top and black mermaid skirt with a statement necklace and matching earrings adorned with green stones. The platinum band she shares with Affleck — who she married in Las Vegas in July 2022, before saying "I do" again a month later in Georgia — was seen on her left hand.

The sighting comes just a day after the couple were spotted driving around L.A. together: Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, attended a family event before they heading to BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, according to TMZ. During the May 19 outing, Affleck had his wedding band on full displayed, while the "Jenny From the Block" singer kept her hands in her pockets as the two walked alongside each other in a parking lot.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

Speculation of marital problems between the pair started to surfaced in early May, when Affleck did not accompany Lopez to the 2024 Met Gala, which she co-chaired. While a rep told E! News at the time that the Oscar winner's absence was due to his filming schedule for "The Accountant 2," Jennifer recently raised eyebrows when she "liked" an Instagram post that read in part, "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their latest family outing, despite rumors of a possible separation.

Rumblings of trouble in paradise continued as multiple outlets reported on May 17 that the couple were living apart.

However, Lopez and Affleck have had their share of ups and downs over the years. After all, they first broke up in 2003 before rekindling their romance two decades later, years after Lopez welcomed 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony and Affleck became dad to kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex Jennifer Garner.

"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life," Lopez recounted in a 2022 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "I honestly felt like I was going to die."

But after going down "separate paths," the "Wedding Planner" alum believes her and Affleck's love story "does have a happy ending."

"Once we got whole enough, complete enough, loved ourselves enough and could stand on our own two feet really completely, as the universe had it, we were bought into each other's lives again," she noted. "It was like a crack in the clouds and the sun came through."