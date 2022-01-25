‘Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Becomes No. 2 on All-Time Wins, Behind Only Ken Jennings

After extending her streak on Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!,” Amy Schneider officially became the contestant with the second-most consecutive wins of all time.

Schneider, who is an engineering manager from Oakland, California, won her 39th game which means the only other contestant who has more first place finishes is “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings.

He currently holds the top spot with a whopping 74 wins, a record he set in 2004. Jennings has had a front row seat to see Schneider chase after his title as he has also been hosting “Jeopardy!” during her time on the show.

“I didn’t want to make too much about being trans, at least in the context of the show,” she explained in a Twitter thread. “I am a trans woman, and I’m proud of that fact, but I’m a lot of other things, too!”

She added that she specifically wore a trans Pride pin on the “Jeopardy!” Thanksgiving episode because it is “a holiday that is all about family. And that can be hard for anybody who has been ostracized or otherwise cut off from their family ... a group which, sadly, still includes a disproportionately high number of trans people, especially trans youth and trans people of color.” Schneider said she wanted to show her public support for the community.

Then with her 21st victory on Dec. 28, Schneider overtook Julia Collins as the woman with the most wins on the show.

Collins set the record in 2014. To show appreciation for Collins’ success, Schneider dressed in a dark blue sweater similar to the one Collins was wearing when she achieved the milestone.

“Julia Collins won 20 games and so this is my 20th game and so I just wanted to wear a sweater in tribute,” Schneider shared at the time.

Earlier this month, Schneider became the first woman ever to earn more than $1 million in non-tournament play. She is also only the fourth person to reach this landmark.

Following the significant moment, Schneider, who recently was recognized by the GLAAD Media Awards tweeted, “Of all the things that have come out of my Jeopardy run, I will always be most proud of any good that I’ve managed to do for the trans community, so this acknowledgment means more than I can ever say.”

Schneider has cemented her place alongside Amodio, James Holzhauer and Jennings as one of the greatest competitors “Jeopardy!” viewers have ever seen.

