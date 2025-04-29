Why Jeremy Renner thinks he briefly died after horrific snowplow accident

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jeremy Renner is sharing insight into the harrowing moments after his snowplow accident.

Over two years since the Marvel actor’s near-death experience — at which time he suffered over 30 broken bones, amid other life-threatening injuries — Renner has detailed the ordeal in his newly released memoir "My Next Breath."

Including how, while waiting for the emergency responders to reach him, he believes he briefly died.

“As I lay on the ice, my heart rate slowed, and right there, on that New Year’s Day, unknown to my daughter, my sisters, my friends, my father, my mother, I just got tired,” Renner, 54, writes in the memoir. “After about thirty minutes on the ice of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing ten or twenty push-­ups per minute for half an hour . . . that’s when I died.”

He continued, “I died, right there on the driveway to my house.”

The "Mayor of Kingstown" star, dad to 12-year-old daughter Ava with ex Sonni Pacheco, went on to describe that, despite the broken bones and blood loss, the more serious threat as they waited for the EMTs was hypothermia.

According to Renner, as his loved ones attempted to administer aid, there was a moment where his coloring changed and he closed his eyes.

“I know I died — in fact, I’m sure of it,” he wrote. “When the EMTs arrived, they noted that my heart rate had bottomed out at 18, and at 18 beats per minute, you’re basically dead.”

The "Hawkeye" actor then described what he experienced in those moments.

“When I died, what I felt was energy, a constantly connected, beautiful and fantastic energy,” he wrote. “There was no time, place, or space, and nothing to see, except a kind of electric, two-way vision made from strands of that inconceivable energy.”

As he recalled, “I was in space: no sound, no wind, nothing save this extraordinary electricity by which I am connected to everybody and anything, anyone and everything. I am in every given moment, in one instant, magnified to a number ungovernable by math.”

Renner, who detailed his lengthy recovery on social media in the months after the 2023 accident, described being able to see his lifetime, and how “everything and everyone” he loved was with him in those moments.

“What came to me on that ice was an exhilarating peace, the most profound adrenaline rush, yet an entirely tranquil one at the same time: electric serenity,” he noted. “I can still feel that space, silent, still, empty, but filled with every instant and all the forevers and, for the first time ever, my existence has nothing to do with time. It was an entirely beautiful place, filled with a knowable magic.”