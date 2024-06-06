Jessica Alba reveals how she and Cash Warren reconnected after previous breakup

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jessica Alba knows the secret to a fantastic Hollywood marriage.

The "Fantastic Four" actress shared how she's made her marriage with Cash Warren work for the past 16 years, explaining that they were able to reconnect after a breakup early on in their relationship.

"I think with chosen family, you ebb and flow," Alba explained on SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" June 5. "And I think the more you ebb and flow the more you realize that the hard times aren't gonna be as—it's not gonna be permanent. You can find your way back to each other."

And while they did struggle, the 43-year-old added that she and Warren —who share kids Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6,—"keep choosing to figure it out."

"It's messy and it's hard and it's humbling and all of that," she continued, "but if you can figure out how to just find your way back to each other, it ends up being worth it."

And the Honest Company founder is so thankful for all the years they've had together as it's given them a chance to watch each other grow.

"There's something about that ride or die, that's seen you through so many phases of yourself, and your evolution," she said. "There's something so cool about that history."

And as she said, "He's really great and I think for me, I always was like, 'I like myself better when he's in my life.' When it comes down to it, I wouldn't wanna be with anybody else."

Alba's latest comments come after Warren revealed they split up during the early stages of their relationship.

"When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys," he said on "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" in August. "It just wasn't making me feel good."

But during their breakup, the film producer took time to figure out how he could be Alba's "biggest cheerleader," instead of letting the insecurities get the better of them.

"I'm not interested in the spotlight," he added. "I'm not a star, I'm not a celeb, I'm not an actor, I've never tried to be an actor. I high-five her, let her do her thing, and I've gotten more comfortable with it over the years. It's something I'll always be working on, she'll always be working on it. We find ways where she can support me and she can uplift me. We really do try to find that balance."