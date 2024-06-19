Jessica Biel steps out in New York after Justin Timberlake's arrest

Originally appeared on E! Online

The show must go on for Jessica Biel following Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest.

The actress was back on the Manhattan set of "The Better Sister" on June 18, hours after her husband was charged with driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in Long Island, N.Y.

With her hair in a sleek bob, Biel — who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with the *NSYNC alum — wore a striped black-and-tan dress as she filmed scenes for the new series based on the Alafair Burke novel of the same name. The day before, she was spotted shooting the Amazon Prime Video project with costar Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll in Central Park.

This was the first time the 42-year-old was seen out since Timberlake's arrest, which occurred shortly after midnight when Sag Harbor police pulled him over for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane of traffic, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC News.

Upon investigation, officers noticed that Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," with a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath," the filing read. Police at the scene also noted that the 43-year-old had "slowed speech" and was "unable to divide attention" throughout the encounter.

Authorities said Timberlake "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests" and refused to be tested for impairment multiple times, allegedly telling officers, "'No, I'm not doing a chemical test.'"

"This determination was based in part from undersigned's training and experience in detecting intoxication and in administering field sobriety tests and having been involved in numerous DWI cases," the responding officer wrote in the complaint, adding that Timberlake also allegedly told him during the traffic stop, "'I had one martini and I followed my friends home.'"

Timberlake was held in police custody until his morning arraignment, after which he was released without bail, per authorities.

Neither Timberlake or Biel have publicly spoken out about the arrest. An attorney for Timberlake said in a statement to NBC News that he looks forward to "vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations."

"I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office," his lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., added.

A source with knowledge of the situation previously told E! News that the "SexyBack" singer was a dinner with friends prior to his run-in with the cops.

"As he left the restaurant, there was a patrol car seemingly stationed near the restaurant," the insider shared. "He was stopped and, was arrested. Nobody was hurt."

